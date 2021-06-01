AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Timothy Sutton is accused of stealing a Penske rental van, carjacking another victim and leading police on a chase through the Denver metro area. The chase, which traveled south on Interstate 225, ended in a crash at Alameda Avenue and Potomac Drive — after police performed a maneuver to stop the stolen vehicle.
Aurora police say they tried to stop the Penske truck around 7 p.m. on Sunday, but the driver started driving recklessly so they stopped following it. At around 8:40 p.m. Greenwood Village police were involved in a pursuit, but no one was taken into custody. A DPD helicopter followed the suspect.
Adams County officials tell CBS4 the truck was abandoned at Interstate 270 and Vasquez Boulevard — and the suspect carjacked someone else.
About 30 minutes later, Denver police were called to a help with a pursuit of the stolen vehicle coming out of Commerce City near Vasquez Boulevard and 58th Avenue.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple whose belongings were inside the Penske truck. The two were coaches who were moving to Colorado to take over the Rock Cheer Company.