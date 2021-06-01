(CBS4) — Flash flooding is real danger around burn scars from a forest fire and our weekend rain kept many on guard around the state. Rain fell over the scar from the Cameron Peak Fire and the East Troublesome Fire, but fortunately it was rather light and didn’t fall at a fast rate.
A flood advisory was briefly issued Sunday for a part of the Cameron Peak Fire zone due to fast water flows, but no major flooding was reported.
On average, anywhere from a third of an inch to three quarters of an inch fell.
It could be a different story the next time it rains. The city of Grand Lake sits just below the East Troublesome Fire burn scar and residents packed thousands of sandbags in May to protect their homes, just in case.