DENVER (CBS4) – Crews at Fort Logan National Cemetery started repair work after nine headstones were damaged or destroyed on Memorial Day. Denver police say a woman believed to be intoxicated drove her vehicle onto the lawn and crashed into the headstones.
Staff at the cemetery removed the damaged property and placed temporary markers on Monday night, hours after the crash.
Now, replacement headstones are being worked on.
“This morning our headstone people are getting all the data off those headstones making sure it’s all accurate when we send it in so we don’t get any errors,” said Mark Holmes, the General Foreman, Fort Logan National Cemetery
Staff says they are notifying the families of the damaged headstones. No one was hurt in the crash, but the woman also allegedly sideswiped cars in the parking lot before entering the lawn.
The woman faces charges including DUI.