(CBS4) — The FBI is searching for a white Chevrolet truck stolen from a member of the Navajo Nation during a violent attack. The victim was assaulted at a gravel pit operated by the Ute Mountain Ute in southwest Colorado, off US 160 near the Four Corners Monument, on April 29. The victim suffered a brain bleed and a concussion and numerous injuries on his face and head that needed stitches.

The victim’s cell phone and wallet were in the truck, and his work tools were in the truck bed at the time of the assault and robbery.

The stolen truck is described as a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD crew cab short bed with Arizona tag CAF1572. The truck has a cracked windshield, black marks near the driver’s side front fender, and an “Aztec Strong” sticker in the rear window.

“Those responsible are believed to have fled in the direction of the intersection of US 160 and US 64 in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona. Whoever is responsible is likely familiar with the area and may be linked to other crimes that have recently occurred in the Four Corners region,” FBI officials stated.

“We have seen too much violence in our communities in the Four Corners area,”

said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

This case is being investigated jointly by the FBI Denver – Durango Resident Agency and the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Towaoc.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Denver Field Office at (303) 629-7171, or submit a tip online at: tips.fbi.gov.