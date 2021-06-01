DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators say they busted one of the largest money laundering and shoplifting operations in Colorado’s history. Millions of dollars worth of items were taken from retailers, sold online and then shipped out.
Seven people were indicted and now face 78 charges.
“These individuals have made a significant impact on retailers and how they do their business and how profit is made in this country,” said Sheriff Tony Spurlock.
Items stolen from Safeway, King Soopers, Walmart, Home Depot and Target amounted to being worth $1.7 million.