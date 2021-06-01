Salvation Army Announces Vaccination Events In Denver & Aurora On June 5The Salvation Army will host two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites on June 5 in Aurora and Denver.

$1 Million Colorado Comeback Cash Drawing Planned Friday For Vaccinated ColoradansColoradans vaccinated against COVID-19 will have their first opportunity to win $1 million this Friday.

Colorado Lifting Capacity Restrictions On Indoor Gatherings And Changing Mask Requirements For KidsThe state health department is ending capacity restrictions on large, indoor gatherings in Colorado. The new public health order goes into effect on Tuesday.

COVID In Colorado: State Crosses Threshold For 3 Million Vaccinations AdministeredColorado Gov. Jared Polis marked a big milestone in the state's fight against coronavirus on Saturday.

Colorado's Comeback: Memorial Day Weekend Travel At DIA Ramps UpTravelers at Denver International Airport cued up in lines to leave and people knotted around the arrivals area to welcome family and friends on Friday.

COVID In Denver: Some Guidelines Still In Place As Memorial Day Weekend Activities Get GoingWhile enjoying the Memorial Day weekend, there are still some COVID-19 guidelines in place depending on where you will be recreating.