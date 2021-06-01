CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Tuesday, jurors in Devon Erickson‘s murder trial saw body camera video from deputies who responded to the shooting at STEM High School Highlands Ranch in 2019.

(credit: CBS)

Erickson admits being one of the shooters.

Devon Erickson

Devon Erickson (credit: CBS)

Body cam footage played in court showed Douglas County deputies moving through the school — eventually finding the other suspect, Alec McKinney. Video shows officers detain McKinney and search him for weapons.

Alec McKinney (credit: Instagram)

The jury also heard testimony from former classmates and school staff.

Prosecutors also played part of a 911 call that came from the school’s assistant principle.

Kendrick Castillo was killed while trying to subdue Erickson when pulled a gun in Room 107 on May 7, 2019.

(credit: CBS)

Fellow students Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones also rushed to disarm the gunman. Jones was shot twice and survived. Bialy described the events during his testimony on Friday.

Brendan Bialy testifies in Devon Erickson’s trial on Friday, May 28, 2021. (credit: CBS)

Castillo’s father, John Castillo, told CBS4 on Friday morning that hearing the testimony is difficult, but is also bringing some closure. He’s hopeful for justice to be served.

Anica Padilla