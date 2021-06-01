DENVER (CBS4) – A holiday weekend mostly categorized by grey skies, chilly temperatures, and periods of soaking rain ended one of the wettest May’s on record in Denver.
The city officially ended the month with 3.65 inches of rain which is about a quarter of the average annual precipitation. For the year, Denver has now received 10.49 inches of rain putting 2021 on track to be among the wettest on record.READ MORE: Report: MLB Facing $100 Million Lawsuit Over Decision To Move All-Star Game From Atlanta To Denver
The rain received in May was more than triple the amount of moisture received in traditionally wet cites like Seattle and Portland.
Looking ahead to the first day of June on Tuesday, there will be far fewer showers and thunderstorms but many areas will still get wet during the afternoon and/or early evening. The chance for rain in the metro area is 30% between about 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Otherwise the chance is lower.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
In terms of severe weather, the chance of storms causing damaging wind or hail is relatively low on Tuesday but a few storms primarily on the Eastern Plains could still turn severe. There is a “marginal” threat for severe weather in eastern Colorado during the afternoon and evening.
Much drier and warmer weather will dominate most of Colorado’s weather at the end of the week.MORE NEWS: Colorado Symphony Performing Free 4th Of July Concert At Dillon Amphitheater