DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who may have information about a possible abduction in Montbello. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at the corner of East 47th Avenue and Peoria Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.
“We are still asking for more info to try to identify what occurred,” the Denver Police Department said on Tuesday. “It may be a potential abduction situation but we are still attempting to gather more information.”
At this time, this investigation does not appear to be related to an incident on Sunday where DPD released photos of a van related to a possible abduction.
DPD released images of a car involved in the incident in Montbello.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. You can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.