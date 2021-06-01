CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The City and County of Denver wants to make sure pit bull owners have permits for their pets. Denver lifted its 31-year-old breed ban in January.

Owners still need a permit to have a pit bull as a pet.

Open evaluations will be held at the Denver Animal Shelter on June 3 and June 10. The event will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on both days.

The evaluation costs $25, and the permit is $30. Pit bulls need to meet requirements in order to qualify for these services.

LINK: Denver Pit Bull Ordinance

 

