DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is now lifting capacity limits for large, outdoor events. Distancing requirements are also lifted.
The changes comes a day after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lifted similar restrictions.
Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Coors Field and Red Rocks are some of the outdoor event centers that do not need approval from DDPHE to increase their capacity limits.
Additionally, indoor spaces in Denver can have up to 2,000 people without prior approval from the city or state.
Ball Arena has a variance to host 10,500 fans, but still needs to comply with city, NBA and NHL rules.
According to Denver rules, masks are still required for people 3 years and older who are not fully vaccinated in places like hospitals, schools, childcare centers, summer camps, jails/prisons and DMV offices.
Masks are also still required while taking public transportation and rideshare.