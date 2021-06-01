(CBS4) — The Colorado Symphony is taking their music to the high country this 4th of July. It’s putting on a free concert at Dillon’s outdoor amphitheater.
“In a beautiful evening with the backdrop of lake Dillon, this program features your favorite contemporary scores including the Armed Forces Salute, Stars and Stripes Forever, the Overture of 1812, God Bless America, and a slew of your favorite hits from stage and screen,” symphony officials said.
Tickets for this event are free, but you need to reserve tickets at dillonamphitheater.com. The venue opens at 3 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
“Due to the ongoing risk of COVID- 19, we suggest that unvaccinated patrons wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained,” officials said.