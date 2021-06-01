No Flooding At East Troublesome And Cameron Peak Burn Scars During Weekend StormsRain fell over the scar from the Cameron Peak Fire and the East Troublesome Fire, but fortunately it was rather light and didn't fall at a fast rate.

2 hours ago

Denver Police Ask For Help To Identify Two People In Connection With Possible Assault In MontbelloThe Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people who may have information about a possible disturbance and assault in Montbello. Officers responded to a store at the corner of East 47th Avenue and Peoria Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Karena Cecil Due In Court For Suspected DUI Crash That Killed 10-Year-Old SonA Brighton mother is due in court Tuesday after a crash that killed her 10-year-old son. Police suspect Karena Cecil, 27, was driving under the influence when she rolled her car on Interstate 76 at Bromley Lane on Saturday. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Civic Center EATS Is Back With Expanded Hours Covering Lunch And DinnerCivic Center EATS resumes on Tuesday at Civic Center Park with expanded hours that cover lunch and dinner. The gathering of gourmet food trucks will be in the park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of September.

3 hours ago