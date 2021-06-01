COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a year later, Colorado Springs police officers are still looking for the man who they believe killed a mother of three. Samantha Morgan, 36, was shot and killed on May 29, 2020.
Police got a report of a shooting victim being taken to the hospital at around 1 a.m. Police then arrived at the hospital and spoke with the people inside the vehicle.
They say Morgan was shot in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way. She later died at the hospital.
Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Billy Joe Torrez, Jr., 25, on March 17, 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.