DENVER (CBS4) – A wet storm system brought a cool, wet holiday weekend to Colorado with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some mountain locations above 9,000 feet reported light snow on Sunday.

The CoCoRaHS network of rain gauges around Colorado showed that many locations along and east of Interstate 25 picked up an inch or more of rain. A few places in southeast Colorado saw more than three inches as several rounds of severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

Totals listed below include both Saturday and Sunday. You can see these and more at the CoCoRaHS website by clicking here. And if you enjoy tracking precipitation please consider becoming one of their volunteers.

3.64″ – 19.2 miles SW of Pritchett

3.10″ – 20.1 miles SSE of Walsh

2.93″ – 7.8 miles NE of Campo

2.76″ – 5.7 miles W of Otis

2.61″ – 1.9 miles NE of Akron

2.37″ – 2.9 miles ESE of Rocky Ford

2.22″ – 4.6 miles SSE of Elbert

2.08″ – 9.2 miles SSW of Peyton

2.04″ – 6.4 miles WSW of Vernon

2.03″ – 0.2 miles E of Cheyenne Wells

1.94″ – 2.7 miles SW of Boulder

1.87″ – 4.2 miles NNE of Wray

1.81″ – 0.1 miles WNW of Swink

1.77″ – 0.15 miles NNW of Cheraw

1.74″ – 5.4 miles WSW of Fort Collins

1.70″ – 2.5 miles SSW of Hillrose

1.66″ – 5.6 miles S of Calhan

1.65″ – 1.9 miles NW of Laporte

1.55″ – 7.2 miles ENE of Colorado Springs

1.53″ – 2.7 miles ESE of Castle Rock

1.52″ – 8 miles WNW of Loveland

1.50″ – 5.9 miles NNE of Yuma

1.46″ – 6.7 miles NE of Denver

1.44″ – 2.5 miles N of Berthoud

1.44″ – 0.8 miles S of Brush

1.42″ – 0.1 miles N of Stratton

1.35″ – 2.3 miles NW of Lafayette

1.35″ – 12.8 miles NNW of Trinidad

1.31″ – 3.8 miles S of Livermore

1.30″ – 0.7 miles NNW of Louisville

1.30″ – 3.2 miles W of Falcon

1.28″ – 1.8 miles N of Lyons

1.25″ – 3 miles N of Castle Pines

1.24″ – 1.9 miles WNW of Erie

1.24″ – 4.8 miles W of Karval

1.24″ – 3.4 miles NNE of Lamar

1.18″ – 6.1 miles ESE of Eads

1.17″ – 2.3 miles ESE of Wheat Ridge

1.16″ – 1.6 miles SW of Golden

1.14″ – 0.2 miles E of Crowley

1.13″ – 1.3 miles ESE of Littleton

1.12″ – 1.8 miles NNE of Campion

1.11″ – 5.8 miles E of Nederland

1.11″ – 3.7 miles ESE of Perry Park

1.11″ – 3.5 miles SE of Evergreen

1.10″ – 3.8 miles ENE of Red Feather Lakes

1.08″ – 17 miles W of Pueblo

1.06″ – 0.6 miles SSE of Highlands Ranch

1.03″ – 2 miles SW of Centennial

1.03″ – 0.3 miles SSW of Hugo

1.02″ – 1.2 miles NE of Broomfield

1.02″ – 1.7 miles NNE of Longmont

1.00″ – 3.2 miles N of Monument

1.00″ – 3.2 miles NNW of Drake

0.99″ – 1.2 miles ESE of Manitou Springs

0.99″ – 0.5 miles ENE of Frederick

0.95″ – 14.1 miles N of Bennett

0.91″ – 5.2 miles E of Fleming

0.89″ – 2 miles ESE of Rye

0.77″ – 0.4 miles SE of Rocky Ford

0.74″ – 7.2 miles WNW of Lake George

0.71″ – Denver International Airport

0.68″ – 3.2 miles SW of Conifer

0.59″ – 2.5 miles WNW of Pinecliffe

0.54″ – 1.1 miles SSW of Rollinsville

0.49″ – 4.8 miles NNE of Florissant