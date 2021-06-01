DENVER (CBS4) — Civic Center EATS resumes on Tuesday at Civic Center Park with expanded hours that cover lunch and dinner. The gathering of gourmet food trucks will be in the park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of September.
"As restrictions loosen and people begin returning to work at their downtown offices, we're really starting to feel Denver liven up again," said Eric Lazzari, Executive Director of Civic Center Conservancy.
"We're feeling especially energized that the opening of EATS is another signal to our community that Civic Center Park and Downtown Denver are ready for you to return," Lazzari said.
The menu features a variety of foods, including gourmet hot dogs, Greek and Puerto Rican cuisine. Check it out here: https://www.civiccentereats.com/
