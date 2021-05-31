CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Some residents in Littleton had some uninvited guests in their pool over the Memorial Day weekend. A duck and her ducklings went for a swim — but the ducklings couldn’t get out on their own.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Concerned residents called South Metro Fire Rescue and the crew of Engine 15 came to help out.

The mother duck stood by the edge of the pool as the crew used a board to scoop up the ducklings.

“The ducklings are safe and dry with mom now!” officials with South Metro tweeted.

