ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities asked residents in a Routt County neighborhood to stay inside their homes early Monday morning while a female bear suspected in an earlier attack was tracked down and euthanized.
The warning was addressed to the Whitewood subdivision located about five miles southwest of Steamboat Springs. It was sent out from the Routt County 9-1-1 dispatch center at 12:15 a.m.
A follow-up alert at 1:30 a.m. stated the bear had been located and euthanized.
Bear attack in Whitewood Subdivision. Law enforcement located and euthanized the bear. Remain vigilant as there are more bears in the area. https://t.co/H50KUhOgoA
— Routt County Comm (@RouttCountyComm) May 31, 2021
The attack occurred in the neighborhood but few details are available at this time.
Authorities stated the female bear was accompanied by two cubs. Their status, as well as that of the attack victim, has not been released at this time.
This story will be updated as information is obtained.
