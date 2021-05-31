SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews say they found the body of a 29-year-old hiker who disappeared on Mount Emma over the weekend. The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Eels, of Telluride, was found Monday afternoon.
Eells' girlfriend told crews he was an experienced mountaineer and set out to hike from Telluride, run on Sneffels Highline and possibly climb Mount Emma on Sunday.
He was reported missing late Sunday night. Crews deployed to find him Monday morning using aircraft.
The sheriff's office says Eells had traumatic injuries from apparently falling.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells who so clearly was in the prime of his life,” Sheriff Masters said.