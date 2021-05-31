CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News

DENVER (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis.

Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal before announcing his decision Monday. The incident took place at 6:26 of the third period on May 19 in Game 2. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for the check to Faulk.

READ MORE: Despite Successful Identity Verification, Many Coloradans Still Not Getting Unemployment Money For Weeks, Months
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri collide in the third period on a play that would result in a match penalty at Ball Arena on May 19, 2021.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri collide in the third period on a play that would result in a match penalty at Ball Arena on May 19, 2021. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series — Colorado advanced with a four-game sweep — and Game 1 of the Avalanche’s second-round series versus Vegas on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Salvation Army Announces Vaccination Events In Denver & Aurora On June 5

If the suspension — the sixth of Kadri’s career — is not completed during the playoffs, any remaining games will be served at the beginning of next season.

The 30-year-old Kadri was the only Avalanche player to suit up in all 56 regular-season games. He finished with 11 goals and 21 assists. He also led the team in faceoff wins.

MORE NEWS: Denver Police Ask For Help To Identify Two People In Connection With Possible Assault

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)