FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police say a 19-year-old man from Johnstown crashed into two unoccupied vehicles before crashing into a gas line which erupted into flames. The incident happened Sunday night at Mulberry Street and Riverside Avenue.
Police say the driver had two other passengers with him in a Lincoln Mark LT truck.
The driver, who has not been identified, was traveling in the eastbound lanes on Mulberry St. when he crossed into the opposite lanes and crashed.
The fire caused extensive damage to the truck. Investigators say they’re looking into whether speed was a factor. It’s not clear if the driver was arrested or faces any charges.
Poudre Fire Authority and Xcel Energy helped secure the area while firefighters extinguished the fire. Police say evacuations were not needed.
If anyone has more information about the crash, you’re asked to call Officer Brandon Barnes at (970) 221-6540.