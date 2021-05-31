DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado High School Democrats are calling on Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson to resign. On Sunday, Anderson announced he would step back from his duties amid new allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed more than 60 students.

“These false claims have put my family and I in harms way and now as a father and son I must protect those I love first, therefore I will be stepping back from everyday board functions until the completion of the independent investigation,” stated Anderson on Twitter.

Statement from Director Anderson: pic.twitter.com/8jW598INWu — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) May 31, 2021

Members of the Colorado High School Democrats say DPS students and their families have lost confidence in Anderson.

“Our message from our organization is that no student should have to live in fear of one of their school board members,” said Spencer Wilcox, Chairman of Colorado High School Democrats, a position Tay Anderson previously held.

Last week Mary-Katherine Brooks Fleming, a DPS parent, testified that 61 high school students and one recent graduate came to her for help.

“One was as young as 14 and he needed stitches,” Fleming said. “Sixty-one were undocumented or DREAMers. All were so afraid of this one man that they could not whisper his name. All of them listed offenses from unwanted touching, which is a third degree felony in this state, to violent acts of rape that mirror my own.”

Rapist in Denver Public Schools, Testimony on SB21-088 https://t.co/eSI5pr1qsv — Coach MK👟/Your Protest Mom ❤️🍪🥛 (@CoachMKFleming) May 26, 2021

Fleming created Wall of Moms Denver, a group that serves as a point of contact for members of the community. Fleming made the accusations while testifying in favor of Senate Bill 21-088, a bill that would remove the civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse and other types of misconduct in Colorado.

Investigators with the Denver Police Department have been in contact with Fleming, but as of Friday had not heard from any victims.

“If someone is a victim, we encourage them to contact Denver Police,” a spokesperson for the department told CBS4.

The DPS Board of Education opened an independent investigation in March after Black Lives Matter 5280 accused Tay Anderson of sexually assaulting a woman. In a statement on Friday, the board said the investigation led by Investigations Law Group remains open. Anyone with information about the accusations is asked to email interviews@ilgdenver.com.

“Investigations Law Group are independent investigators and are working to protect the confidentiality and integrity of the information provided to them,” the DPS Board said.

Christopher R. Decker, the attorney representing Anderson released the following statement on Monday to CBS4: