By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who may have information about a possible disturbance and assault in Montbello. Officers responded to a store at the corner of East 47th Avenue and Peoria Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators also released photos of a vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. You can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720​-913-STOP (7867).

