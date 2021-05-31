(CBS4) – The Salvation Army will host two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites on June 5 in Aurora and Denver. Both events will run from 9 am. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Aurora Corps Community Center and Denver Citadel locations.
“The Salvation Army’s intent is to make it as easy as possible for those who wish to receive the vaccine to have access to it,” said Major Mike Dickinson, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army. “As restrictions are being lifted, we hope that hosting these four pop up events will make it easier for our neighbors to get to a vaccine location.”
Walk ups are welcome and a sign-up link is provided below for each location:
The Salvation Army Aurora Corps Community Center (sign up here)
802 Quari Ct, Aurora, CO 80011
Date: June 5th
Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 PM
The Salvation Army Denver Citadel (sign up here)
4505 W Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80219
Date: June 5th
Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
For more information about The Salvation Army, visit imsalvationarmy.org.