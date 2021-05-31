DENVER (CBS4) – As Colorado begins its comeback, there’s still many people who are struggling to survive because they haven’t gotten their unemployment payments for weeks, even months.

CBS4 continues to get dozens of emails daily from unemployment claimants saying even once they verify their identity through the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s fraud combater ID.me, their payments are still being blocked without any helpful answers as to why.

Mary Jackson, of Colorado Springs, is one of those people. She says she’s had no income for nine weeks.

“I was panicking, really panicking,” Jackson said. “If it wasn’t for my family and friends, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Jackson worked cleaning house for nine years, but lost her clients when the pandemic hit. She’s been getting unemployment without any issues for the last year, but she says nine weeks ago that all changed after the CDLE asked her to verify her identity with ID.me.

Unlike many Coloradans this spring, she had no trouble verifying her identity with the company. It was once her identity was verified, that her money stopped coming.

She tells CBS4 she tried calling the CDLE three times a week for answers, but claims customer service representatives weren’t able to give her any clear answers about what was wrong.

“I felt helpless,” Jackson said. “There was nothing unemployment could do when I called them.”

She said once representative told her there were pending issues, but couldn’t see what specifically the pending issues were.

“They’re just like, ‘you’ll have to wait for someone to reach out and talk to you,'” Jackson recalled.

CBS4 inquired about her case with the CDLE, and within 24 hours, the department fixed Jackson’s claim. Jackson says she should be getting her $4,000 in back pay this week.

The CDLE said there was an issue with a mismatched birthdate that held up Jackson’s claim, something that surprised her, because she says she fixed the birthday issue with the CDLE long before she was required to verify her identity with ID.me.

“Nothing was said to me about my birthday at all, because I thought that was taken care of before this identification verification,” Jackson said.

CBS4 has received hundreds of emails detailing situations just like Jackson’s.

CBS4 asked the CDLE exactly how many people still have holds despite verifying through ID.me, and the average wait time a claimant must wait to get paid after verifying with ID.me, but the department would not say.

Instead, the CDLE says it’s working to clear legitimate claims that are still held up, sending the following written statement: