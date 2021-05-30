BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police say Karena Cecil, 27, of Brighton, caused a single vehicle rollover crash which killed a 10 year old. Police originally reported the child was 11 years old.
Investigators say the victim is Cecil's child.
Brighton police rushed to the scene on Interstate 76 and Bromley Lane at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Brighton police rushed to the scene on Interstate 76 and Bromley Lane at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say four people were inside the car traveling east when the driver lost control of the vehicle, drifted off the road and rolled in the median. The vehicle ended up in the westbound lanes.
Police say of the four people, a man and child were in the vehicle. They say the children were siblings, and both were Cecil’s children. The man and second child suffered minor injuries.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Cecil now faces charges including vehicular homicide, careless driving causing injury, two counts of child abuse, revoked driving status, DUI and no proof of insurance.

Anyone with information about this crash is ask to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.