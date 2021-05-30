DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature decided against Elitch Gardens hosting a fireworks show to observe Memorial Day weekend. The water and entertainment park announced it will cancel Sunday night’s fireworks show because of dreary and potentially wet weather.
The park opened earlier this month. It’s allowed to host 43% of its capacity. Reservations are not required, but health and safety measures are in place.
Anyone older than 2 years will be required to wear a face covering. Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides or attractions.
The park is encouraging online ticket purchases and contactless payments.