CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Elitch Gardens

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature decided against Elitch Gardens hosting a fireworks show to observe Memorial Day weekend. The water and entertainment park announced it will cancel Sunday night’s fireworks show because of dreary and potentially wet weather.

Elitch Gardens (credit: CBS)

The park opened earlier this month. It’s allowed to host 43% of its capacity. Reservations are not required, but health and safety measures are in place.

Anyone older than 2 years will be required to wear a face covering. Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides or attractions.

The park is encouraging online ticket purchases and contactless payments.

Danielle Chavira