DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a white minivan they believe was involved in a possible abduction Sunday morning. Police say a woman was seen getting into the van while screaming for help.
Officers say this happened near 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at around 10 a.m. Police say the van was last seen near 10th Avenue and Sheridan Blvd. They believe the license plate might be out of California.
An image from a nearby surveillance camera shows the suspected vehicle.
Anyone who knows the woman or have more information about this incident is asked to call DPD by calling 911 or 720-913-2000.