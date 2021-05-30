DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department wants to talk to the friend of a murder victim who may have information about the case. Officers say Gary McLaughlin, 35, was shot and killed early Friday morning in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:50 a.m. near East 12th Avenue and North Sherman Street. Investigators are now searching for McLaughlin’s friend named Paul who may live in the area of the shooting.
Anyone with information about Paul or the shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.