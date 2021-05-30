CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department wants to talk to the friend of a murder victim who may have information about the case. Officers say Gary McLaughlin, 35, was shot and killed early Friday morning in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Gary McLaughlin (credit: Denver Police Department)

Officers responded to the scene around 2:50 a.m. near East 12th Avenue and North Sherman Street. Investigators are now searching for McLaughlin’s friend named Paul who may live in the area of the shooting.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Anyone with information about Paul or the shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

