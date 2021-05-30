BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – An 11 year old died in a single-vehicle crash in Brighton on Saturday night. Brighton police rushed to the scene on Interstate 76 and Bromley Lane at around 7:20 p.m.
Investigators say four people were inside the car traveling east when the driver lost control of the vehicle, drifted off the road and rolled in the median. The vehicle ended up in the westbound lanes.
All four people inside the vehicle were hurt, including the 11 year old who died at the hospital. More details about the child have not been released.
Investigators arrested the 27-year-old woman who was driving. They believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver, who has not been identified by police, faces a vehicular homicide charge.
Anyone with information about this crash is ask to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.