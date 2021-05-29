JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents at an apartment complex in Jefferson County were told to shelter in place while deputies search for a shooting suspect. The order was lifted at around 3:45 p.m., and deputies took one man into custody.
Deputies responded to a condominium complex near Wadsworth and Ken Caryl Avenue.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: State Crosses Threshold For 3 Million Vaccinations Administered
MORE NEWS: COVID Deaths Of 2 Denver Sheriff's Deputies To Be Labeled As Line Of Duty Deaths
Deputies are in the 7700 block of W Glassglow Pl on report of a shooting. There is a shelter in place order for the condo complex. One adult male was transported to a hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Heavy law enforcement activity in the area. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/HdyL8xiRkKREAD MORE: 'It’s Really Like An 8 Block-Long Block Party': Meet In The Street Takes Over 16th Street Mall
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 29, 2021
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies did not identify the suspect. They say details about the shooting are being determined.