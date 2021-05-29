CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents at an apartment complex in Jefferson County were told to shelter in place while deputies search for a shooting suspect. The order was lifted at around 3:45 p.m., and deputies took one man into custody.

Deputies responded to a condominium complex near Wadsworth and Ken Caryl Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies did not identify the suspect. They say details about the shooting are being determined.

