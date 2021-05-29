PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven people were hurt in a steel mill explosion in Pueblo Saturday night. Pueblo firefighters rushed to the site of the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel Plant on South Fwy Road at around 5:15 p.m.
Plant officials tells CBS4 water was somehow “introduced” into an electric arc furnace which created a “mild explosion.” The seven victims suffered minor injuries and were sent to Parkview Medical Center.
Further details about the victims or situation were not released.
The plant is not operational as the investigation continues, but officials say it is secure.