CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel Plant, Explosion, Pueblo Fire, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven people were hurt in a steel mill explosion in Pueblo Saturday night. Pueblo firefighters rushed to the site of the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel Plant on South Fwy Road at around 5:15 p.m.

(credit: Pueblo Firefighters IAFF)

Plant officials tells CBS4 water was somehow “introduced” into an electric arc furnace which created a “mild explosion.” The seven victims suffered minor injuries and were sent to Parkview Medical Center.

(credit: Pueblo Firefighters IAFF)

Further details about the victims or situation were not released.

The plant is not operational as the investigation continues, but officials say it is secure.

Danielle Chavira