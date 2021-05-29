CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Jefferson County News, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents at an apartment complex in Jefferson County have been told to shelter in place while deputies search for a shooting suspect. This is happening at a condominium complex near Wadsworth and Ken Caryl Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect has been located.

