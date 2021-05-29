JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents at an apartment complex in Jefferson County have been told to shelter in place while deputies search for a shooting suspect. This is happening at a condominium complex near Wadsworth and Ken Caryl Avenue.
Deputies are in the 7700 block of W Glassglow Pl on report of a shooting. There is a shelter in place order for the condo complex. One adult male was transported to a hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Heavy law enforcement activity in the area. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/HdyL8xiRkK
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect has been located.