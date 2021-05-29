DENVER (CBS4) – The Black Love Mural Festival returns to Denver for the second consecutive year. The festival officially kicks off on Sunday at Civic Center Park. It showcases work exclusively from Black artists.
The event's inaugural year was the result of the social justice movement following the multiple deaths of Black people following police encounters, including George Floyd. The goal is to prevent vandalism while also supporting Black Lives Matter causes.
"A lot of the artists are introverts, so they weren't at the riots or they weren't a part of the protests or anything of that nature, so we wanted to give them a larger scale mural so they can really speak on all of the things that are going on right now," Eryk Fisher of Rob the Art Museum told CBS4 in 2020.
The artists began painting their murals on Thursday.
The art will be on display at Civic Center Park until Aug. 1.