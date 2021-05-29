DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff’s Department says the death of two deputies will be recognized as “line of duty deaths.” Daniel Trujillo and James Herrera died of COVID-19.
Trujillo passed away earlier this week. Trujillo, known as "Duke," was surrounded by family at the time of his death. He is the second Denver Sheriff deputy to die from COVID complications this month. Trujillo served with the Denver Sheriff Department for 7 years and was assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.
Deputy James Herrera died on May 16 due to COVID.
With the specific death classification, their families will receive additional rights and benefits.
