TRAVEL ALERT
'Major' Rollover Crash Closes I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon
Menu
Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Xfinity Monday Live
CBS Sports HQ
More >
Top Spots
Latest Contests
CBS4 News Team
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
CBS4 Future Leaders
Videos
Trail Ridge Road In Rocky Mountain National Park Opens
Trail Ridge Road opened today for the the first time this year.
2 hours ago
1 Man Shot, Killed In Denver's Capitol Hill Neighborhood Early Friday Morning
Police in Denver rushed to 11th and Sherman Street early Friday morning on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived just after 3 a.m., they found one man who had been shot.
2 hours ago
Small Plane Crashes In Wellington After Engine Failure
Authorities are investigating reports that a small plane crashed in Wellington, near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, formerly known as the Fort Collins–Loveland Municipal Airport. Search and rescue operations are underway.
2 hours ago
STEM School Shooting Trial: Brandon Bialy Describes Disarming Devon Erickson
One of the students who helped take down a shooter at STEM High School Highlands Ranch testified in the trial of Devon Erickson on Friday.
2 hours ago
News
Covering Colorado First
Denver News
Local
Health
Trending
CBS4 Investigates
Politics
Business
Links & Info
CBS Denver App
Latest Headlines
'Major' Rollover Crash Closes I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon due to a "major rollover crash" in the eastbound lanes, the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Who Is Karen Garner, Loveland Woman Who Was Violently Arrested By Officers And Suffers From Dementia?
Police stopped Karen Garner two blocks from her home and then violently arrested her. Garner's family has filed a lawsuit and the officers face charges. Get updated on all the development in this Loveland case.
News Photos
A Journey To The Top Of Pikes Peak On The Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway
News Tips
Send CBS4 A News Tip
Weather
Denver Weather
CBS4 Cams
Share Weather Pics
Submit Dog Walk Pic
School Closings
CBS4 Weather Watchers
Weather School
Watch Forecast
Soggy Holiday Weekend Storm Expected
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
2 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Pack For Winter Holiday Campers, Mountains Of Colorado To See Snow By Memorial Day
A slow-moving storm will keep the state cool and unsettled starting Saturday and lasting through early Tuesday of next week.
Denver Weather: It Won't Rain All Weekend, But Wet Weather Is Very Likely
Rain will be scarce on Friday followed by a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, Then widespread rain on Sunday and Monday.
Ice Lakes Area Will Remain Closed Until September Due To Post-Fire Hazards
The Ice Lakes area in San Juan County will remain closed until this fall due to post-fire hazardous conditions.
Campgrounds In Cameron Peak Fire Area Will Begin Reopening For The Summer
After the largest wildfire in Colorado history charred more than 200,000 acres in 2020, campgrounds in the Cameron Peak fire burn area will begin reopening for the season.
Sports
Latest Sports
Colorado Rapids To Retire Pablo Mastroeni's Jersey During July 4th Game
In addition to having the state's largest public fireworks display, the Colorado Rapids annual 4th of July game will have an added benefit this season. The club announced Friday they will be retiring Pablo Mastroeni's jersey.
'Something Has to Give': Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Upset He Wasn't Able To Watch Nuggets Playoff Game Due To Dispute
Many Denver Nuggets fans weren't able to see the Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a 120-115 thriller in Game 3 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock who took to Twitter.
Denver Beats Portland 120-115, Goes Up 2-1 In Playoff Series
Denver newcomer Austin Rivers stole the spotlight from Nikola Jokic with a fourth-quarter outburst against Portland.
No Injuries Reported After Driver Crashes Into Freakys Store In Parker
No one was injured on Tuesday night after a driver crashed into the Freakys store in Parker.
More Avalanche, Nuggets Fans Can Attend Playoffs At Ball Arena, Capacity Increased To 10,500
More fans can head to Ball Arena for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets playoff games. Capacity has been increased to 10,500 fans.
After Scoring Barrage By Damian Lillard, Aaron Gordon Told Denver Nuggets Coaches At Halftime 'I Got Him'
The Nuggets had a problem: they had no answer for the barrage of shots Damian Lillard was making. It wasn't until Aaron Gordon spoke up at halftime that things changed.
Health
Colorado State Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Site Will Close Next Month
One of the mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado is closing next month. The community site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will close on June 14.
33-Year-Old Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel Trujillo Dies From COVID Complications
The Denver Sheriff Department is mourning after another deputy has died from COVID.
Vaccinated Veterans May Not Yet Be Entered To Win $1 Million Prize
Some veterans are not currently among those who will get a chance at the $1 million Colorado lottery prizes.
Some Coloradans Unable To Verify COVID Vaccination Through State Database
After being told a COVID-19 vaccination qualifies Coloradans to win one of five different $1 million prizes, many asked how the state knows who is eligible.
Denver Parks And Recreation Begins Second Phase Of Reopening Rec Centers Next Month
The second phase of reopening Denver Recreation Centers, outdoor pools, registered programs and activities will begin June 7.
Mental Health Issues For Youth In Colorado Reaching Emergency Levels
As Colorado heads in the right direction in the pandemic, there are new calls for more mental health help for young people.
Video
Trail Ridge Road In Rocky Mountain National Park Opens
Trail Ridge Road opened today for the the first time this year.
2 hours ago
1 Man Shot, Killed In Denver's Capitol Hill Neighborhood Early Friday Morning
Police in Denver rushed to 11th and Sherman Street early Friday morning on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived just after 3 a.m., they found one man who had been shot.
2 hours ago
Small Plane Crashes In Wellington After Engine Failure
Authorities are investigating reports that a small plane crashed in Wellington, near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, formerly known as the Fort Collins–Loveland Municipal Airport. Search and rescue operations are underway.
2 hours ago
STEM School Shooting Trial: Brandon Bialy Describes Disarming Devon Erickson
One of the students who helped take down a shooter at STEM High School Highlands Ranch testified in the trial of Devon Erickson on Friday.
2 hours ago
Soggy Holiday Weekend Storm Expected
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
2 hours ago
As Millions Of People Hit The Road For The Holiday Weekend CDOT Reminders Drivers & Passengers To Buckle Up
CDOT says 86% of Coloradoans do buckle up but everyone should since seatbelts save lives.
2 hours ago
More
More From CBS4
Station Info
Contests
Links & Info
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
News Team
CBSN Denver
Watch Now
Stream The Charles Schwab Challenge
May 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Filed Under:
AT&T Bryon Nelson
,
TPC Craig Ranch