Colorado Rapids To Retire Pablo Mastroeni's Jersey During July 4th GameIn addition to having the state's largest public fireworks display, the Colorado Rapids annual 4th of July game will have an added benefit this season. The club announced Friday they will be retiring Pablo Mastroeni's jersey.

'Something Has to Give': Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Upset He Wasn't Able To Watch Nuggets Playoff Game Due To DisputeMany Denver Nuggets fans weren't able to see the Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a 120-115 thriller in Game 3 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock who took to Twitter.

Denver Beats Portland 120-115, Goes Up 2-1 In Playoff SeriesDenver newcomer Austin Rivers stole the spotlight from Nikola Jokic with a fourth-quarter outburst against Portland.

No Injuries Reported After Driver Crashes Into Freakys Store In ParkerNo one was injured on Tuesday night after a driver crashed into the Freakys store in Parker.

More Avalanche, Nuggets Fans Can Attend Playoffs At Ball Arena, Capacity Increased To 10,500More fans can head to Ball Arena for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets playoff games. Capacity has been increased to 10,500 fans.

After Scoring Barrage By Damian Lillard, Aaron Gordon Told Denver Nuggets Coaches At Halftime 'I Got Him'The Nuggets had a problem: they had no answer for the barrage of shots Damian Lillard was making. It wasn't until Aaron Gordon spoke up at halftime that things changed.