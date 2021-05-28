CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Weld County News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities are investigating reports that a small plane crashed outside of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, formerly known as the Fort Collins–Loveland Municipal Airport. Search and rescue operations are underway.

According to the airport, the plane made an emergency landing 10 miles north of the airport in a nearby field. The airport remains open.

