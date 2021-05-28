WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities are investigating reports that a small plane crashed outside of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, formerly known as the Fort Collins–Loveland Municipal Airport. Search and rescue operations are underway.
An airplane has made an emergency landing for a failed engine 10 miles north of the airport in a nearby field. Search and rescue operations are underway. FNL remains open and operational.
— FNL (@FlyFNL) May 28, 2021
According to the airport, the plane made an emergency landing 10 miles north of the airport in a nearby field. The airport remains open.
BREAKING:
Law enforcement sources in Northern Colorado say a plane has crashed outside of the Loveland / Fort Collins airport.
We are still trying to confirm exactly where this happened. Sounds like Windsor PD was dispatched. @CBSDenver
— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) May 28, 2021