COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– In addition to having the state’s largest public fireworks display, the Colorado Rapids annual 4th of July game will have an added benefit this season. The club announced Friday they will be retiring Pablo Mastroeni’s jersey.
Mastroeni was a 3-time team MVP and captained the club to the 2010 MLS Cup. He also coached the Rapids from 2014-17. His jersey number 25 will be retired in a ceremony at halftime of the team’s match with Seattle.
Kickoff on July 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be the first game since before the pandemic where Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will be open to full capacity for fans.