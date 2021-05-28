DENVER (CBS4)– The Heat Is On over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in Colorado. Law enforcement is stepping up patrols across the state starting Friday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol are stepping up DUI enforcement for the weekend and beyond. They expect more Coloradans to be visiting bars and restaurants this summer compared to last year.
Whether it’s alcohol or marijuana, a DUI can cost more than $13,000 in fines and legal fees. First-time convictions also mean losing your license for 9 months.
Extra patrols will be out across Colorado to make sure drivers stay safe.