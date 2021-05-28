CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Colorado News, Deadly Shooting, Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Lee Keltner, Matthew Dolloff, Shooting Death

DENVER (CBS4) – The former security guard accused of killing a protestor last October pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Friday. Matthew Dolloff is accused in the shooting of Lee Keltner during a demonstration in Denver last fall. He was working as an armed guard for 9News at the time.

Matthew Dolloff

Matthew Dolloff on Friday during a court hearing. (credit: CBS)

Dolloff’s next hearing is set for Aug. 2 with a motions hearing scheduled for Aug. 6 where the judge may set a trial date.

Matthew Dolloff (credit: Denver Police)

The defense said it has received a lot of evidence from the prosecution, including more body cam video as well as information from Keltner’s cellphone.

