DENVER (CBS4) – The former security guard accused of killing a protestor last October pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Friday. Matthew Dolloff is accused in the shooting of Lee Keltner during a demonstration in Denver last fall. He was working as an armed guard for 9News at the time.
Dolloff’s next hearing is set for Aug. 2 with a motions hearing scheduled for Aug. 6 where the judge may set a trial date.
The defense said it has received a lot of evidence from the prosecution, including more body cam video as well as information from Keltner’s cellphone.