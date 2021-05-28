DENVER (CBS4) – A late spring storm system slowly swinging through Colorado over the Memorial Day will cause widespread clouds, much cooler than normal temperatures, and a good chance for moisture.

The storm will stay hundreds of miles northwest of Colorado on Friday so most areas will stay dry and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. There is only a 10% chance for a late day thunderstorm in the metro area on Friday. The chance is only slightly higher in the mountains.

Friday will also include unhealthy air due to high levels of ground-level ozone. The first ‘Ozone Action Day’ of the season was issued for Denver and the Front Range through 4 p.m. Although it is a traditionally busy travel day before the holiday weekend, state officials are urging all drivers with a non-ev vehicle to reduce driving whenever possible to help reduce pollution levels.

Then the first of two cold fronts associated with the storm system will move into Colorado on Saturday. It will be noticeably cooler compared to Friday but still mild with high temperatures near 70 degrees for Denver and the Front Range. Saturday will also be the driest day of the weekend with only scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and/or evening. The chance for rain on Saturday is under 50% and many areas may stay completely dry most of the day.

Sunday and Memorial Day are a different story with widespread showers and not many thunderstorms expected. It won’t rain all day, both days. But with ample moisture around wet weather will be possible at any time.

In the mountains (above 9,000 feet), plan on equally high chances for precipitation at least as far west as Vail Pass. It will be mostly rain during the day while snow is possible mainly above tree line starting as early as Saturday night.

A few inches of accumulation may occur over the highest peaks and mountain passes in the state through Monday night.

The four large burn scares west of the Front Range will be monitored for flooding through the extended weekend but the threat seems limited for all four at this time.