DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff Department is mourning one of their own. Deputy Daniel Trujillo passed away on Wednesday evening due to complications from COVID-19.
The Department announced Trujillo’s passing late Wednesday night. They said the deputy known as “Duke” was surrounded by family at the time of his death. He is the second Denver Sheriff deputy to die from COVID complications this month. Deputy James Herrera died on May 16 due to COVID.
Trujillo served with the Denver Sheriff Department for 7 years and was assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.
“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Elias Diggins said in a statement. Trujillo was 33.