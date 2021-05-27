WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Westminster Police Department located a 2006 Subaru Forrester that was stolen last month, but the 15-year-old dog last seen inside the car is still missing. Caroline Wilson said her friends took the dog named Solo for a ride in her navy blue Subaru on April 16.

The friends parked outside the Tropical Smoothie at 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard and left the 15-year-old Basset Hound/Beagle mix in the car.

“They had a conversation on whether they should leave her in the car or one of them should stay,” Wilson told CBS4’s Conor McCue last month. “They decided that they were going in for one minute. They did that, and a man jumped in the car and took her with him with the car.”

Solo was sitting in the front seat.

“They think that he was waiting around the parking lot waiting for someone to leave their car running,” Wilson said as handed out fliers at Coors Field.

The Westminster Police Department released images of two people who may have information about Solo.

Wilson has owned Solo since she was 5.

“Not having her here just feels like there’s a part of me gone,” she said.

Anyone with information about Solo is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $7,000 reward.