(CBS) – Trail Ridge Road could reopen as soon as Friday in Rocky Mountain National Park, if weather and conditions allow. Crews are currently cleaning up rockfall along the road in preparation for the summer season.
The alpine highway takes drivers from Estes Park to Grand Lake. It’s currently open on the west side to Milner Pass, which is the Continental Divide. Bicyclists and walkers are not allowed to pass that point.
On the east side of the road, drivers can reach Rainbow Curve and cyclists and walkers can go as far as Rock Cut.
RMNP will post updates about Trail Ridge Road’s opening date on their social media and website.