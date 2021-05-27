Vaccinated And Entered To Win? Make Sure You're Eligible To Win $1 Million From ColoradoAs Coloradans started researching their own records, many noticed their vaccinations were either not listed on the state’s website, or they were not listed as a known resident of Colorado.

13 minutes ago

Vietnam War Memorial Wall On Display In Fort Collins This WeekendA traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall is on display in Fort Collins this weekend.

1 hour ago

Tipster Who Cracked Arapahoe County Cold Case Reveals Himself After 2 DecadesThe anonymous tipster credited with cracking an Arapahoe County cold case that languished for nearly two decades is explaining why he remained in the shadows for so long, how he came to believe his roommate had committed murder and why he finally guided police investigators to the suspected killer.

2 hours ago

Ice Lakes Area Will Remain Closed Until September Due To Post-Fire HazardsThe Ice Lakes area in San Juan County will remain closed until this fall due to post-fire hazardous conditions.

2 hours ago

Barry Morphew Appears in Court In Murder Trial Of Wife Suzanne MorphewBarry Morphew, charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne, who disappeared more than a year ago, appeared before a judge for the second time Thursday.

2 hours ago

Suspects In Non-Violent Misdemeanors Would Not Be Arrested Under Proposed BillPeople suspected of non-violent misdemeanors would no longer be arrested under a bill at the State Capitol.

2 hours ago