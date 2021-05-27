LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization. Ten suspects were arrested with dozens more in custody with possible links to the drug ring and more arrests likely in the future.
The task force includes the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland and Windsor police. Since last year, the task force has been investigating big distributions of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
"Operation Two Birds One Stone" also revealed thefts and property crimes from the suspects.
After multiple search warrants at 7 residences in Fort Collins, Loveland and Longmont this month, more than 4,500 fentanyl pills and 12 pounds of meth were discovered, along with other drugs like heroin, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms.
Agents confiscated 22 firearms including stolen, illegally modified or fully automatic. More than $50,000 worth of stolen property was recovered along with tens of thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen property.
During the searches, many arrests were made including Bray Sun Pike, Allan John Mears, Yasmany Macias Piedra, Eddie Joseph Bergenske, Colby Kendrick Anway, Jaxon Lee Fisher, Ramon Sepulveda, Bradley Tyler Frost, Robert Wayne Webb, Ethan Richard Frei. More than a dozen others were arrested during the investigation and the task force anticipates more charges and arrests in the future.