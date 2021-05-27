SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Ice Lakes area in San Juan County will remain closed until this fall due to post-fire hazardous conditions. The closure will remain in place until Sept. 15.
The closure includes South Mineral Campground as well as the lower Ice Lakes Trail, the lower Clear Lake Road, and the South Mineral Road. It applies to all public entry, including hikers, mountain bikers, snowshoers, skiers and all motorized use.
The San Juan National Forest's Columbine Ranger District said that fire-weakened trees are falling on the lower sections of Ice Lakes Trail and the Clear Lake Road. Trees, rocks and boulders continue to fall across the road while thunderstorms pose more risk in debris flows.
For more information about this closure, please call the Columbine Ranger District at (970) 884-2512.
For information on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874.