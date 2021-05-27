FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall is on display in Fort Collins this weekend. The 360-foot wall was escorted into town by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 3-6.
The wall is on display at Veterans Plaza located at 2626 West Horsetooth Road in Fort Collins. An official ceremony is planned on Sunday to celebrate the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War era veterans.
“Every time this wall comes to Colorado I go look at it and stand in front of it and explain to the younger generation that this is a result of us going to war and they are the consequences of that Vietnam war,” said Edward Aitken, a veteran who served two years in Vietnam. “I believe that I’m their spokesman. I was fortunate to come home, they were not. ”
The memorial will be up through Monday for anyone who wants to visit and pay their respects.