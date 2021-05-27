DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury has been seated for the trial of accused gunman in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting Devon Erickson. Erickson is facing charges in connection with the murder of Kendrick Castillo in May 2019.
Police say the Erickson and Maya ‘Alec’ McKinney walked into the school on May 7, 2019 and opened fire with handguns in two classrooms. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. The other was captured by an armed security guard.READ MORE: Colorado Sues Pennsylvania Firm Over Students Loans For Public Service Workers
Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 3:20 p.m. and will be streamed live on CBSN.
McKinney pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison.
Jury selection for Erickson’s trial came from a pool of 600 people.