DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating an incident where a man was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Investigators said that it happened early Thursday morning that began as an altercation that spilled out onto the street.
Officers rushed to Bayaud Avenue and South Broadway where an adult male was struck by the vehicle. The man was seriously injured.
#DPD Officers on scene at Bayaud Ave and S Broadway St on an aggravated assault, an adult male was intentionally stuck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/CtVj2WNMg4
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 27, 2021
Police said the driver left the scene. It is being investigated as an aggravated assault.