DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating an incident where a man was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Investigators said that it happened early Thursday morning that began as an altercation that spilled out onto the street.

Officers rushed to Bayaud Avenue and South Broadway where an adult male was struck by the vehicle. The man was seriously injured.

Police said the driver left the scene. It is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

