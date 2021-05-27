DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Parks and Recreation is gradually reopening city recreation centers and programs. The second phase of reopening Denver Recreation Centers, outdoor pools, registered programs and activities will begin June 7.
According to Denver Parks and Recreation, “weight room and cardio spaces at Athmar, Montclair, Cook, Hiawatha Davis and Rude Recreation Centers are scheduled to open and will offer access to fitness equipment. Carla Madison, Eisenhower and Green Valley Recreation Centers are currently open for fitness and workout reservations are no longer required. Gymnasiums will be open for drop-in play at all open recreation centers and locker rooms will be available for use.”
Eight outdoor pools will open June 7 through Aug. 14 for aqua aerobics, lap swim, group swim lessons and open swim. The opening of additional pools is being evaluated for the summer season.
“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, in a statement. “We are dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles that enhance the wellbeing of our residents.”