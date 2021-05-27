DENVER (CBS4) – Move over, 303 and 720. Make room for 983.
The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies gave final approval Thursday for the new 983 area code to serve the Denver metro area starting in April 2022.
Anyone in the 303 and 720 area code regions who request new service, an additional line, or move their service may be assigned that new area code. However, 983 will not be used until all current area codes have been used.
Everyone who currently has a 720 or 303 area code will keep their current area code.
Full implementation is expected to take roughly nine months.