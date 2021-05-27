AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Elkhart Way, near Chambers and Mississippi.
Police were called to the apartment complex about 8 a.m. The man who was shot and killed has not been identified.
Officers arrested Demaijhea Tuggle on investigation of first-degree murder.
Investigators are still gathering more information and asking any witnesses or those who may know what happened leading up to the shooting to call Aurora police.